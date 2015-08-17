  • kz
    Kazsport TV channel to air Judo World Championship

    16:55, 17 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazsport TV channel will live-broadcast the World Judo Championship which will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at 11 am and 5 pm Astana time, according to the press service of the National Television and Radio Corporation "Kazakhstan".

    The event will be held in Astana in August 24-30 at "Alau" Ice Palace. In addition, Kazsport will live-broadcast interviews with athletes and coaching staff. To date, 823 athletes from 123 countries have confirmed their participation in the event. 160 media representatives accredited to cover the championship.

    Astana Sport Mass media News
