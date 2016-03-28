KazTAG general director under house arrest for embezzlement

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - General director of KazTAG International News Agency Asset Matayev is suspected of embezzlement on a large scale, Kazinform has learnt from the Almaty city court press service.

According to reports, Matayev will spend the next two months under house arrest.

Asset Matayev and his father Seitkazy, who happens to be the President of the National Press Club, were detained on February 22. Seitkazy Matayev is suspected of embezzling millions of tenge and illegal reconstruction of the National Press Club's building in Almaty city.

It is worth mentioning that former heads of the Informatization and Communications Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan were also put under house arrest.