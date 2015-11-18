‘KazTraffic-2015’ exhibition kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the capital's exhibition center "Korme" has opened the annual 12th exhibition "Kazavtodor - KazTraffic-2015".

It was reported that the exhibition is participated by about 200 delegates including representatives of transport departments of the Eurasian countries, international and regional organizations, financial and design institutes, large foreign and Kazakh transport and logistics companies. According to organizers, more than 100 companies from the CIS countries and Europe present its economic potential at the 12th international exhibition" Kazavtodor - KazTraffic-2015". The exhibition is dedicated to road construction and related equipment, materials and technology. This year's event attracted a number of European companies which are willing to showcase their developments in this sphere. In addition, in November 18-19 the exhibition will hold a conference themed "Innovations and modern technologies in road construction". It is expected that the conference will be attended by leading scientists and experts from Russia, Canada, Japan, Finland, Sweden and China.