KazTransGas and EBRD to develop gas industry in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Board of Directors of «KazTransGas» JSC Kairat Sharipbayev and President of the European Bank for reconstruction development Suma Chakrabarti signed a Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in gas sector reforms and development of the gas industry, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The Memorandum of understanding between the EBRD and «KazTransGas» JSC (KTG) aimed to improving the functioning of the gas market, as well as broader development of the energy sector in accordance with the best international practices through necessary reforms and price transparency, which will lead to increased competition and security of supply. Investments are important for improving the sector's competitiveness, strengthening national energy security, eliminating regional imbalances, improving the overall efficiency of resource use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. They correspond to the approach of the EBRD in the sphere of the «green» economy, as well as the Green Economy concept of the Government of Kazakhstan and thereby contribute to the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan.



The EBRD and KTG are ready to consider the possibility of reforming the gas and energy sectors in Kazakhstan and successfully implementing investments in sustainable energy, including, gasification of new regions, modernization of existing assets and development of new markets such as associated petroleum gas processing and development of the gas engine fuel market.



Chairman of the Board of Directors of KazTransGas JSC Kairat Sharipbayev noted that "the Memorandum contributes to the solution of tasks set by the Head of State N. Nazarbayev to the gas industry.



"Today we have the most modern gas transportation system and we occupy a leading place in the Central Asian region both over the length of the main gas pipelines and the main transit of natural gas. All new projects aimed to ensuring energy security and efficient use of transit opportunities in our country," noted Kairat Sharipbayev.



"KazTransGas" JSC is the national operator of Kazakhstan in the field of gas and gas supply. The group of companies of "KazTransGas" JSC includes mining, transporting and selling gas and products of its processing enterprises and organizations.