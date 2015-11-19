KazTransOil&#39;s consolidated revenues in Jan-Sep 2015 made KZT 157 bln 800 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC KazTransOil announced its consolidated financial results for 9 months of 2015.

Thus, the company's consolidated revenues in January-September 2015 made157 bln 8 mln tenge, that is 4% higher against the same period in 2014.

Consolidated net profit in the given period amounted to 38 bln 800 mln tenge, showing 4 % growth compared to 9 months of 2014.

JSC KazTransOil is a daughter company of JSC NC KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan's national operator for main oil pipelines. The Company operates a network of main pipelines with the total length of 5,400 km and 2,000 km waterlines and employs more than 8,000 people. The operating facilities of JSC KazTransOil are located in Karaganda, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Aktobe and East Kazakhstan regions.