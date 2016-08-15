  • kz
    KazTransOil announces January–June 2016 consolidated financial results

    11:53, 15 August 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM KazTransOil (Astana), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) informed Kazakhstan Stock Exchange of its consolidated revenue in H1 2016.

    According to a press-release, "KazTransOil" JSC consolidated revenue for the first half of 2016 amounted KZT 104,417.9 million, which is 2.09% lower than similar indicator for the first half of 2015. 

    "KazTransOil" JSC consolidated net profit for the first half of 2016 made KZT 38,522.9 million, which is 2.92% lower than the result for the first half of 2015,” the press release reads. 

    Economy Oil & Gas News Oil and Gas
