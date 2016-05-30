KazTransOil gained over $79bn net income in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Net profit of JSC KazTransOil in 2015 made $79bn642mn, Kazinform learnt from the company's Deputy Director General for Economy and Finance Assem Nussupova.

"The company's net profit last year made $79bn642mn, while in 2014, this figure was $57bn698mn. Consolidated income made $44bn712mn. In 2014, this indicator was $46bn430mn," A.Nussupova said at a briefing in Astana.

According to her, JSC KazTransOil plans to pay the biggest amount of dividends this year - more than $51bn.

The amount of dividends per one share is to make 133 tenge or 18.3% against offering price.