ASTANA. KAZINFORM - June 30 "KazTransOil" JSC 2015 has completed the payment of dividends to common stock shareholders for 2014.

"As of June 30, 2015 "KazTransOil" JSC actually paid dividends on common shares for 2014 in the amount of 46 429 363 155 tenge," according to the press service of the company.