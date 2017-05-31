Kazyna Capital Management JSC, EBRD to invest jointly in agro-industrial complex

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Kazyna Capital Management" JSC (KCM is a subsidiary of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding" JSC) informs of the placement of the second tranche of investments jointly with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the implementation of the project for the construction of the Makinsk Poultry Farm with a capacity of up to 25,000 tons of poultry meat. The entire amount of investments will be assimilated during 2017 - 2018.

The project with a total value of more than $ 100 million is implemented through "Baiterek Venture Fund" JSC which is the investment company of "Kazyna Capital Management" JSC. The initiator of the project is "Ust-Kamenogorsk Poultry Farm" JSC (hereinafter the "UKPF") which is the largest enterprise in Kazakhstan for the production of poultry meat and national champion. The poultry farm, established in 1976, provides consumers with a wide range of high-quality products for 40 years.

"Investments in this project are a classic example of private equity, as they are provided at a mature stage of development to an already existing production - UKPF. The implementation of this project will allow UKPF not only to increase its production capacity twice and deepen the entry of domestic products in Kazakhstan, but will also contribute to improving the standards for healthy eating by broader distribution of chilled rather than frozen product of the company" said the Chairman of the Executive Board of "Kazyna Capital Management" JSC, Askar Dostiyarov.

Gilles Mettetal, EBRD Director of Agribusiness said: "Supporting the growth of competitive local agricultural enterprise, and development of diversified agricultural industry in Kazakhstan is an important priority of EBRD. We are particularly pleased to be an important equity investor to the Project which focuses on expanding distribution of quality chilled broiler meat through strong forward linkage to regional distribution network."

"Kazyna Capital Management" JSC (KCM) is a Kazakhstani fund of private equity funds. Together with institutional foreign investors, KCM is a shareholder of investment funds that provides capital to enterprises in dynamically developing sectors of the economy. KCM is a structural unit of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding" JSC.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was established in 1991. The Bank invests in projects that contribute to transition to open market economy as well as development of private and entrepreneurial activities. Since its establishment in 1991 the Bank has implemented over 4,500 thousand projects.

