Kazzinc to invest 1.2bln tenge in Zhairem settlement development

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazzinc, JSC Zhairem Mining and Processing Integrated Works and administration of Karaganda region have signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation for year 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In order to settle the key problems outlined by the President in the country’s programme documents, Kazzinc has allocated 1,265,076,000 tenge for the implementation of social projects in Zhairem urban-type settlement of Karaganda region. These obligations are stipulated in the abovementioned memorandum.

Two years ago, after Zhairem Mining and Processing Integrated Works joined Kazzinc, both the plant and Zhairem settlement revived their spirits.

With the adoption of a package of measures, the residents of the settlement were at last provided with non-stop water and heat supply. A medical centre was repaired, 2 squares with children’s playing yards were built in Zhairem. Financial support was rendered to the sport palace and an old mosque too.

According to Executive Director of Kazzinc Andrey Lazarev, the company will continue financing the facilities it took its support in 2016.

For instance, two secondary schools and a kindergarten will be repaired this year under the memorandum. A house of culture will be provided with new equipment as well. A hospital of Zhairem will get financing for replacing equipment, renovation of facilities and increasing salaries for personnel including young specialists.

The company will also allocate funds for building a new mosque in Zhairem which is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

This year, the company plans also to overhaul some administrative buildings.

In whole, Kazzinc spends annually around 11bln tenge on social support of the settlements where its productions are located.