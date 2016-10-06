Keiki Batyr relatives wait for hours at Astana airport to see his skull

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Relatives of Keiki Batyr have gathered in the Astana International Airport tonight to see the skull of their ancestor. They claim the charter flight was used to deliver the skull to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Political expert Berik Abdygaliuly told Kazinform correspondent that a government commission will be formed to arrange the funerals of the hero of the 1916 rebellion.



"Opinions of the public and Keiki Batyr's relatives are divided. His family wants him to be buried at home in Kostanay region. The general public believes he should be laid to rest at the National Pantheon," Abdygaliuly said while waiting for the charter flight at the airport.



Earlier it was reported that the political expert wrote in a Facebook post that the skull of Keiki Batyr will be delivered to Kazakhstan from Moscow at 4:50 a.m. on October 6.



Keiki Batyr's relatives waited for hours at the airport, but to no avail. They assumed the flight with the skull might have landed earlier.



Recall that in August 2016, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev promised to look into the possibility of returning the skull of Keiki Batyr to Kazakhstan during his meeting with then Prime Minister of the country Karim Massimov.

Keiki Batyr (1871 - 1923) was one of the participants of the Torgaiskiy rebellion in 1916. He was a close ally and friend of Amangeldy Imanov, the leader of the rebellion.

After Imanov's death Keiki Batyr was brutally murdered and decapitated by the Red Army in 1923. His wife and brother were killed as well. The skull was transferred to the Peter the Great Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography (Kunstkamera) in Russia.

Throughout the past decades a lot of books, stories and poems dedicated to Keiki Batyr's heroic deeds have been written in Kazakhstan. A bust monument was unveiled in Arkalyk, Kostanay region on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of Keiki Batyr.