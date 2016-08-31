Kell Brook: I'll become great as soon as I beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As welterweight champion Kell Brook told, the preparation for the fight against Gennady Golovkin was going on perfectly, because he did have to be on a diet all the time, Sports.kz informs.

"I am happy because I can as much as I want. It's great. It's been a fantastic training camp. I slept a lot because I could eat a lot, and it feels great. Before, when I had to make weight I did not sleep well because I felt hungry all the time. Now I can train better and sleep better because I eat better. I feel energetic, I play with children and I think my wife will not allow me to compete in welterweight again. As soon as I beat Golovkin I will become great," Brook said in his interview to Sky Sports.