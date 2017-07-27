Kell Brook wants a rematch with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (36-2, 25 KOs) has quite ambitious plans as the British boxer wants to change the division, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Brook told Sky Sports that he wants to fight the best boxers out there. Brook claimed he is not looking for easy bouts, instead he is willing to do a fight with Miguel Cotto or a rematch with Gennady Golovkin.



Kell Brook it set to return against Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in late August.



As a reminder, Brook suffered a fractured right orbital bone in a five-round fight with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.