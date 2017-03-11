Kenya signed EXPO 2017 participation contract

ASTANA. KAZINFORM EXPO 2017 Commissioner Rapil Zhoshybayev met with Principal Secretary for the Kenyan State Department of Trade in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Co-operatives - National Commissioner Christopher Kiptoo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The parties discussed the issues of Kenya’s participation in the EXPO 2017, organization of the national day and the content of the pavilion. It was noted that the EXPO 2017 platform will give a new impulse to the development of the bilateral relations and increasing commodity turnover between the countries. The Kenyan Commissioner said that he attaches great importance to signing the memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Kenyan commerce and industry chambers.

According to C.Kiptoo, Kenya is going to showcase its achievements in solar energy at the event. In 2017, the country plans to launch a 50MWt solar photoelectric station which will cover 81 hectares of desert lands. He said that by 2050 Kenya will fully transit to the usage of renewable energy sources.

At the end of the meeting, R.Zhoshybayev and C.Kiptoo signed the Contract on Participation of Kenya in the EXPO 2017.