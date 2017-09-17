Kenyan athlete wins Astana Marathon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The participants of Astana Marathon-2017, an annual charity marathon, have been awarded in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 4,500 people including heads of government agencies, people with disabilities, as well as citizens from 19 foreign countries (the U.S., the UK, Australia, Germany, Italy, Cyprus, China, Russia, and other countries), participated there. The youngest participant was aged 16, while the oldest was 80.











The marathon participants were offered to run 42.2 km and 21.1 km (for people aged 18 and over), a 10 km relay race (for those aged 16 years and older), as well as Nordic walking.

For many of them, it is a personal test. As the athletes confessed, it is not the winning but the taking part that matters. The goals were so important to them that some runners went faint, crossing the finish line.













The organizers decided to hold the awarding ceremony after the broadcast of the long-awaited Golovkin vs. Canelo fight that ended in a split draw. Then, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev handed over a cash prize to Kenya's Simon Kiprugut Kiru for the first place in the 42-kilometer race. It is noteworthy that another representative of Kenya, Henry Kipsang, won the second place.



The third place was taken by Almat Imashev from Taldykorgan. Among the women, Gulzhanat Zhanatbek, Akmaral Meyirman, and Maria Kireyeva came first, second, and third, respectively.

The winners of the 21.1 km race among women were Dana Aidossova (first), Olga Bogomolskaya (second), and Aleisha Won (third). Among men, Aleksey Gusarov (first), Kudaibergen Zeinollayev (second), and Yevgeni Medvednikov (third).











As to 10 km relay race, among men the places were as follows: Beibut Serikov - first, Yerassyl Mukatay - second, Artyom Chizhevski - third. Among the women, the first, second, and third places were taken by Zhaksygul Musyrmau, Yevgenia Bulgakova, and Perrin Bera, accordingly.





