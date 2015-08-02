Kerry says Iran nuclear deal will make Egypt, region safer

CAIRO. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday that the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers would make Egypt and the region "safer than they otherwise would be."

Kerry said "Iran is part of the instability in several countries in the region and the nuclear program should be peaceful so we can discuss the future of security in the region."

He added that the United States deemed Iran as a terrorism-sponsoring country before signing the deal, Xinhua reported.

"But there is a fact, that if Iran is a problem, the nuclear weapons disarmament will improve security in the region," he added Iran has chosen to abide by the deal.

Nuclear weapons disbarment in the region will assure Egypt, Israel and the Gulf countries, Kerry said after the first strategic dialogue with his Egyptian counterpart in eight years.

Kerry will travel to Doha later Sunday to meet with his counterparts from the six Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

He said that in case of Iranian violation of the deal, all the choice will open in the future.

Experts said that Kerry's trip, which ends on Aug. 8, is to assure the region, the Gulf countries in particular, over the expansion of the Iranian influence after the nuclear deal was signed on July 14.