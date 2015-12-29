Kerry thanked Kazakhstan and Russia for participating in shipping Iranian uranium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Russia have played an important role in the withdrawal of Iran's uranium to Russia, said US Secretary of State John Kerry Monday.

Earlier, Kerry said that a ship with 11.3 tons of low-enriched uranium left for Russia from Iran on Monday. "Many countries have played an important role in this process. However, Russia, as a member of the JCPOA and country with the experience in transportation of nuclear materials, has played an invaluable role in withdrawal of uranium from Iran and providing natural uranium in exchange," said Kerry. He also noted "a significant contribution of Kazakhstan" in providing some amount of natural uranium, which Iran has received in exchange for enriched material, as well as in realization of the delivery, RIA Novosti reported. "Today I have talked with Erlan Idrissov - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan - and expressed gratitude for all these efforts. Azerbaijan also played an important role in the withdrawal of Iran's uranium to Russia," said Kerry.