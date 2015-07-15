Kerry, Zarif named candidates for 2016 Nobel Peace Prize

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in Sweden introduced Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and the US Secretary of State John Kerry as candidates for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for their role in historic agreement.

Tariq Rauf, SIPRI's director of the Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Program, said the Iran-G5+1 accord is the most distinguished nuclear accord in two decades.

He said the nuclear accord testifies grant of the 2016 Noble Peace Prize to John Kerry and Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

He added that Iran nuclear accord will pave the way for getting confident over peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program and lift of sanctions, IRNA reports.