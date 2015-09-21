KESHYOU trio shoots new video clip (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Popular Kazakh all-female trio KESHYOU consisting of Zhuldyz Omirgali (20), Akbota Seitmagambet (18) and Balzhan Bidash (19) is shooting a new video clip to be released soon, team producer Bayan Yessentayeva wrote on hew account @keshyou_official in Instagram.

Yessentayeva shared only three photos and a part of video on her page. Nevertheless, the video promises to be bright, beautiful and funny. The girls will look like dolls in gold-shining dresses and colored wigs on their heads. Yesterday at the Eurasian Music Awards -2015 the trio won the title of The best all-female band - 2015. Several days before Yessentayeva was named the first Kazakhstani pop star whose Instagram account has more than 1 mln followers.