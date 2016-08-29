  • kz
    Kevin Miletic: Kazakh President personally invested a lot in strengthening intl nuclear security

    09:19, 29 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is one of the few countries that actually take actions in the field of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, according to Kevin Miletic, Deputy-Director of SCRAP Project Centre for International Studies & Diplomacy at SOAS University of London.

    In the expert’s opinion, the President of Kazakhstan has personally invested a lot in strengthening the international nuclear security.

    “Kazakhstan can use its conveying power to bring together states with different opinions and get them to start a constructive discussion on nuclear disarmament. For example by using the ideas expressed in President Nazarbayev’s Manifesto as a basis for those discussions,”  Mr. Miletic added.

