Key players seek way out of war

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Neither Syria's main political opposition group nor representatives of the armed opposition have been invited to Vienna talks on the country's war, an opposition politician and a rebel leader said.

The international meeting has brought together about a dozen countries including Saudi Arabia and Iran, which back opposing sides in the conflict.

George Sabra, a member of the Syrian National Coalition, told Reuters the failure to invite Syrians showed a "lack of seriousness". Asked whether the coalition had been invited to the talks, he said: "That didn't happen." "It is a big weak point in the meeting, because it will discuss the issues of the Syrians in their absence." Sabra reiterated his objection to Iran's participation, saying it could not play a mediation role. "Its officers are fighting every day on Syrian fronts," he said. Bashar Al-Zoubi of the Yarmouk Army, a group affiliated to the Free Syrian Army, told Reuters that representatives of the armed opposition had not been invited to the Vienna meeting. "Iran is part of the problem and not the solution, and its participation in the meeting will prove that to the world," Zoubi said. "This meeting was accepted by Saudi Arabia and Turkey to expose Iran." A senior Russian diplomat says he has met with some representatives of the Free Syrian Army among other Syrian opposition groups. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti as saying Thursday that he had met in Moscow and Cairo with several people who said they represented the FSA. He wouldn't name any names. Bogdanov added that he also had talks with various other Syrian opposition figures. Bogdanov's claim follows other statements by Russian diplomats, who said Moscow has reached out to various Syrian opposition groups opposed to Daesh. For more information go to ArabNews.com.