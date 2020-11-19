Keys to new apartments handed to 186 families in Petropavlovsk

PEROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Two residences for the vulnerable groups of the population have been built in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the regional administration, 186 families have been handed the keys to flats, including orphans, single-parent families, disabled, veterans of the Afghan war, and those from families with many children.

Notably, a total of 11,000 residents of North Kazakhstan region are to receive new apartments this year, including those from the vulnerable groups of the population as well as from families with many children.

Seven multi-story residences for those in the waiting lists have been constructed in the region’s districts