Keystone oil pipeline leak volume surpasses 60,000 litres

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM - Over 60,000 liters of crude oil have leaked from the Keystone oil pipeline running from Alberta, Canada, through several US states, the TransCanada Corporation said.

TransCanada announced the closure of its pipeline on Monday after workers found signs of oil on the ground four miles away from the company's pump in South Dakota.

On Thursday, a TransCanada spokesman said as cited by CTV News that about 63,600 litres of crude (around 400 barrels) have leaked from the Keystone pipeline and that the source of the leak has still not been identified.

The company does not expect to reopen the pipeline until at least next week.

The Keystone pipeline carries light and heavy crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

The fourth phase of the pipeline project, the Keystone XL, was rejected by US President Barack Obama last November, Sputniknews.com reports.