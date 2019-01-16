KFF Executive Committee to convene in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the Executive Committee of the Kazakhstan Football Federation and the League Council is scheduled to take place in Astana this Friday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

According to the KFF's press service, the session will focus on the results of the past year and the approval of the working documents for 2019 season.



Participants of the session are also expected to discuss recommendations for a technical center, coaching staff and last year's report. The KFF is set to convene for its annual conference in April-May this year.