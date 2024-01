ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Fashion Week SS 2018 has opened in Almaty on October 11, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week provides a platform for both young and experienced designers. This year 20 designers are taking part in the event, including well-known Kazakh brands One-to-one, Kamila Bakh, Revoltant and Aida Kaumenova.



Earlier, famous Russian designer Igor Chapurin held his fashion show and master classes at KFW.