Khabar Agency Chairman named

ASTANA. KAZINFRORM – Kemelbek Oishybayev has been named the new Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

Kemelbek Oishybayev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University and gained an MBA from Geneva Business School.

He worked as a journalist for Stolichnoye obozreniye-Atamura newspaper and Interfax-Kazakhstan News Agency.

Oishybayev held senior posts at Kazakhtelecom, Kazmedia Ortalygy, Central Communications Service, Qazaqstan Republican TV and Radio Corporation, Rukhani Zhangyru Institute of Social Development, National Media Association, and so on.

He also was the vice minister of information and social development of Kazakhstan.