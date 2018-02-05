Khabar to broadcast 2018 Winter Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Khabar TV channel crews have left for South Korea to cover the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Khabar reports.

Khabar is one of Kazakh TV channels that bought the rights for the 2018 Games which are scheduled to start on February 9.

It should be noted that 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 102 events in 15 sports, making it the first Winter Olympics to surpass 100 medal events.

The Olympic events will be held at a dozen sports facilities in two clusters, Mountain cluster PyeongChang and Gangneung coastal cluster.