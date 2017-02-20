Khabar TV channel to air Oscars 2017 award ceremony live

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Khabar TV channel will for the third time air the 89th Academy Awards ceremony on February 27, Kazinform reports.

The Oscars is the legendary golden statuette symbolizing distinction and original quality assurance. For the third time, Khabar TV channel will broadcast live the ceremony of presenting the most prestigious award. Comedian actor Jimmy Kimmel will host the show. This year Damien Chazelle' s film musical La La Land received 14 nominations beating the record set in 1951 by All About Eve and in 1998 by the Titanic. The number of nominations:



14: La La Land

8: Arrival, Moonlight

6: Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, Manchester by the Sea

4: Fences, At any Cost

3: Hidden Figures, Jackie

2: Deepwater Horizon, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , Florence Foster Jenkins, Kubo and the Two Strings, A Man Called Ove, Moana, Passengers, Rogue one: A Star Wars Story.



The ceremony will be aired live on Khabar TV Channel on Feb 27.