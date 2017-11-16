Khabar TV channel to ditch ads in 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - One of the leading state TV channels may ditch ads next year, Minister of Information and Communication Dauren Abayev said Thursday.

"Last year, I was asked about advertisements on state TV channels. We've looked into the possibility of ditching the ads. As a result, Khabar TV channel will ditch it completely in a test format starting from January 1, 2018," Minister Abayev announced at the 2017 Media Kurultai in Almaty city.



In his words, it will be a TV channel 100% free of ads.



"Let's see what happens in a year. We will analyze the situation at yearend and make further decisions regarding ads [at other state TV channels]," he added.