Khabar TV Channels turns 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Khabar TV Channels marks its 25th anniversary.

Khabar national TV news agency started its work in 1994. It gained great popularity at once. On October 23, 1995 by the Government decree there was established Khabar Agency republican state enterprise. Dariga Nazarbayev was appointed as the director general of Khabar Agency. By the end of 1996 the agency had three correspondent offices in Akmola, Karaganda and Semei. Currently it boasts the largest correspondent network the countrywide, it has 14 bureaus in the regions.

In 2002 the agency for the first time ever accredited sports journalists for the Asian Games in Busan. For a long time the agency was the only channel to represent Kazakhstan at the Olympic Games.

On October 25, 2002 Kazakhstan launched Caspionet national satellite TV Channel. It is a landmark not for only for Khabar Agency but for the country’s television broadcast. The channel broadcasts in Kazakh, Russian and English.

In 2004 the agency joined the Eurasian Academy of TV and Radio. In 2013 it signed an agreement of cooperation with the largest European TV Holding Euronews. Khabar joined then the Euronews Network.

Today’s Khabar Agency is the TV family of four channels broadcasting in Kazakh, Russian and English: Khabar TV Channel, Kazakh TV national satellite TV Channel, Khabar24 news TV Channel working for 24 hours a day, and EL ARNA Film Channel.