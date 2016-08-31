  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Khalifa Bin Zayed school to open in Kazakhstan

    07:44, 31 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan School opens today (Wednesday) in the Kazakh capital, Astana, for the purpose of supporting the educational process in the Kazakhstan, Gulf News reported.

    Covering 37,000 square metres with a built-up area of 14,300 square metres, the school will accommodate 1,200 students at the primary, preparatory and secondary levels. The school has the latest equipment and modern scientific requirements.

    A delegation from the Khalifa Bin Zayed Humanitarian Foundation (KBZHF) visited the school on Tuesday to inquire about final preparations before the school’s inauguration. The delegation also met authorities working on the project and discussed final preparations and the inauguration ceremony programme.

    The project was implemented in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of KBZHF.

    Image: WAM 


     

    Tags:
    Education Education and Science Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!