Khalifa Foundation conducts Ramadan campaign across 59 countries

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation carried out its annual Ramadan Iftar campaign across 59 countries, assisting some 600,000 individuals globally, WAM reports.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Foundation, said that the campaign was carried out with various UAE embassies and consulates. He noted that the Foundation also carried out the campaign locally, with 951,000 Iftar meals being distributed to individuals in need across 102 locations throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.



The Ramadan Iftar campaign saw the organisation of group meals, where individuals could break their fasts together, as well as the distribution of food parcels containing basic foodstuffs such as flour, sugar, rice, and lentils, among others, Al Khouri explained. The food parcels can feed six individuals for one month, he added.



The campaign was carried out in nine Arab countries, including Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and Mauritania. It was also carried out in South Africa, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Sweden, Spain, Indonesia, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Greece, Albania, the Philippines, Tanzania, Mozambique, Seychelles, Vietnam, Thailand, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Japan, Serbia, Colombia, Singapore, Australia, Belarus, New Zealand, Korea, Ghana, Brazil, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Chad, Bulgaria, Argentina, Armenia, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.



In another project that took place during Ramadan, Khalifa Foundation distributed 590 tonnes of dates in 33 friendly countries, as a gesture to support individuals in need, with dates being an essential food item for Muslims to break their fast with.