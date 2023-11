ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mixed martial arts 'Fight Nights Global 63'took place in Vladivostok. In the main bout of the night, Kazakh Kuat 'Naiman' Khamitov (17-4-1) lost to Russian Magomedsaigid Alibekov (7-0), according to Sports.kz.

Khamitov lost to the current champion of Fight Nights in lightweight by the judges' decision. Kazakh also had a yellow card for failing to show the necessary weight on weigh-in.