    Khan plans rematch with Alvarez, not fight with Golovkin

    13:43, 30 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Amir Khan told that in case of his victory over Saul Alvarez he planned a rematch with him rather than a fight with Golovkin in his recent interview to World Boxing News, Sports.kz informs.

    "We have a term for a rematch in our contract. However, I am focused on this fight with Canelo Alvarez on May 7 now. All my attention is on Canelo now, because thoughts about future fights can change take into a psychological trap," he said.

