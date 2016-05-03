  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Khan to earn 6.5 timers more money in Alvarez fight than Golovkin in his Wade fight

    15:11, 03 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The amount of money Saul Alvarez and Amir Khan will learn in their fight on May 7 is known, Sports.kz informs.

    British boxer Amir Khan will earn 6.5 times more in this upcoming fight than Gennady Golovkin earned in his fight against Dominic Wade where the Kazakhstani boxer made 2 million US dollars.

    The winner of the Alvarez-Khan fight has to face GGG next according to the rules of the WBC.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!