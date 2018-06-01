Khazret Sultan mosque a tourist destination in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Unveiled six years ago, Khazret Sultan mosque has become one of the tourist destinations of Astana city, Kazinform reports.

It took Turkey's Sembol Insaat two years to build the mosque.



54 architectural companies from many countries fought for the right to develop its design. President Nursultan Nazarbayev personally picked the design of Kazakhstan architects Sagyndyk Dzhambulatov and Yessengali Akhmetov.



The façade of the building draws inspiration from new Kazakh style but at the same time preserves classic forms and uses various Kazakh ornaments.





Construction works began in June 2009. Total area of the building is 18,000 square meters. It has three floors and can accommodate 12,000 people. The unveiling ceremony with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev which drew thousands of Astana residents was held on July 6, 2012.







The building of the mosque sits on the Square of Independence right between the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation and the Palace of Independence.



The Head of State gifted the mosque an ancient Quran allegedly written in the 12th century, brought to Kazakhstan in the 14th century and discovered in southern Kazakhstan.







Two marriage rooms and a 500-seat canteen are situated on the first floor. Prayer areas for men can be found on the third floor. On the third floor there are classrooms, a studio for making religious TV programs and a praying area for women.







The mosque has ten domes with diameter of 10.45 meters. Four prayer towers are 77 meters high. The building has 26 columns and a parking lot for 745 cars.







Over 100 local and foreign companies were involved in the construction of the mosque. Construction materials were delivered from 11 countries. The dome above the main praying area is 51 high and is 28 meters in diameters making it the biggest in Central Asia.



Among distinguished guests who visited Khazret Sultan mosque were ex-president of Turkey Andullah Gül, ex-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and many others.







A lot of foreign mass media dedicated their articles to the Khazret Sultan mosque calling it one of the most beautiful buildings in Astana. According to them, many tourists from China, Iran and Europe come to Astana to see the mosque.

