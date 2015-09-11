KHL: Barys Astana down Ak Bars 3:1 at home

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana celebrated 3:1 home win over HC Ak Bars on Thursday evening, Sports.kz reports.

Roman Starchenko of Barys opened the score in the very beginning of the first period. However, the guests were quick to respond as Mikhail Varnakov found the target and put Ak Bars on the scoreboard. In the middle period Nigel Dawes and Brandon Bochenski cooperated and the latter gave Barys 2:1 lead in the 25th minute of the match. In the third period Roman Starchenko assisted Evgeny Rymarev in scoring the winner. After the home success Barys rose to the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). It is worth mentioning that the Yerlan Sagymbayev's side got off to a shaky start of the new 2015-2016 season winning only three out of eight games played. For instance, Barys were whitewashed by HC Lada from Togliatti in shocking 0-6 defeat on home ice on September 8.