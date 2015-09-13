KHL: Barys beat Sochi 3:2 in overtime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana celebrated another narrow 3:2 home victory over HC Sochi in Astana on Saturday evening, Sports.kz.

The guests were the first to lead in score as Nikita Shchitov and Evgeny Skachkov of Sochi found the target in the 18th and 25th minute of the match respectively. However, Nikita Mikhailis and Kevin Dallman equalized the score in the middle period. The third period was goalless and the teams tied 2:2 in regulation. Nigel Dawes' overtime goal sealed the fate of the match. Next time HC Barys will travel to Ufa, Russia to face HC Salavat Yulaev on September 16. It is worth noting that the Ufa-based club, once the leader of the Eastern Conference, has been struggling since the onset of the new 2015-2016 season. It is currently sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 6 points after 7 games.