KHL: Barys extended winning streak by devastating Medvescak (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have extended their winning streak up to four games by crashing HC Medvescak 6:1 at home, Sports.kz reports.

Nigel Dawes of Barys scored the opening goal in the 15th minute of main action. Medvescak forward Andreas Jamtin managed to tie the game 1:1 at the very end of the first period. In the second period, much to the visitors' dismay, Barys controlled the game and scored four goals in a row. Dawes netted his second of the night, followed by a goal from Barys captain Brandon Bochenski. Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev gave Barys a 5:1 lead scoring two goals two minutes apart. In the final period hero of the match Nigel Dawes scored the third goal notching a hat-trick in the 57th minute of the match. That was quite an epic wrap-up of another home series for Barys. Next time Barys players will travel to Khabarovsk, Russia to face off with HC Amur on December 8.