KHL: Barys extended winning streak by devastating Medvescak (PHOTO)
Nigel Dawes of Barys scored the opening goal in the 15th minute of main action. Medvescak forward Andreas Jamtin managed to tie the game 1:1 at the very end of the first period. In the second period, much to the visitors' dismay, Barys controlled the game and scored four goals in a row. Dawes netted his second of the night, followed by a goal from Barys captain Brandon Bochenski. Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev gave Barys a 5:1 lead scoring two goals two minutes apart. In the final period hero of the match Nigel Dawes scored the third goal notching a hat-trick in the 57th minute of the match. That was quite an epic wrap-up of another home series for Barys. Next time Barys players will travel to Khabarovsk, Russia to face off with HC Amur on December 8.