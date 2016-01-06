KHL: Barys extended winning streak to 4 games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana extended their winning streak up to four games at home town on Tuesday (January 5), Sports.kz reports.

Andrei Nazarov's side defeated HC Avtomobilist 4:3 cementing their chances to make it to the playoffs stage this season.

The visiting team opened the score in the beginning of the first period - Vitaly Popov found the target in the 8th minute. Anatoly Golyshev gave Avtomobilist a 2:0 lead five minutes later.

Barys snatched the initiative in the middle period as Kevin Dallman netted perfect goal in the 22nd minute. Roman Starchenko tied the score seconds later.

Czech forward Petr Koukal scored the third goal for Avtomobilist in the final period. However, Dustin Boyd and Brandon Bochenski's goals sealed the fate of the match.

On January 11, Barys will kick off another road series in Togliatti against HC Lada.