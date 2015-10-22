KHL: Barys fell to Slovan in Bratislava

ASTANA-BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - HC Slovan have crashed HC Barys 5:3 at home on Wednesday night, Sports.kz reports.

Milos Riha's side snatched the initiative in the first minutes of the opening period. Andrej Stastny of Slovan found the target nine minutes into the game. Ladislav Nagy gave the hosts 2:0 lead in the 14th minute. Barys forward Nigel Dawes quickly closed the gap in the 17th minute. But Slovan increased the lead with a well-placed shot by Vaclav Nedorost two minutes later. In the second stanza Barys flipped the script as captain Brandon Bochenski and forward Dustin Boyd scored their respective goals. Tomas Surovy made the score 4:3 in the third period placing Slovan in front. Cam Barker, former Barys defenseman now playing for Slovan, scored the decisive goal. This was the first match for Barys under the helm of their newly-appointed coach Andrei Nazarov. Next time Barys will travel to Zagreb to play against HC Medvescak.