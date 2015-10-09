KHL: Barys finally snap losing streak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have finally snapped their four-game losing streak at home, Sports.kz reports.

The Astana-based club defeated HC Metallurg from Novokuznetsk 4:2 on Thursday night. D-man Kevin Dallman opened the score in the 3rd minute of the first period. Seven minutes later Kostantin Pushkaryov gave the hosts 2:0 lead. Mark Scutar put the Russian club on the scoreboard in the very beginning of the middle period. However, Barys defenseman Mike Lundin responded with a power play goal in the 30th minute. Robert Kousal of Metallurg closed the gap with a goal six minutes later. However, Barys captain Brandon Bochenski dashed the guests' hopes of winning the match with an even strength goal in the third period. Next time Barys will host HC Sibir on October 10.