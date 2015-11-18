KHL: Barys grabbed 6th win in a row

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys extended their winning streak to six games by defeating HC Spartak 5:2 at the home arena Sokolniki, Sports.kz reports.

Defenseman Kevin Dallman put Barys on the scoreboard in the 9th minute of the first period with the help of Brandon Bochenski and Mike Lundin. 21 seconds later Vadim Krasnoslobodtsev put the visitors 2:0 up. Konstantin Romanov of Barys upset the hosts in the 33rd minute with the third goal. Alexander Mereskin pulled one back for Spartak one minute later. In the final period Maxim Khudyakov and Martin St. Pierre found the target and netted their goals in the 50th and 57th minutes respectively. After clinching the victory in Moscow, Andrei Nazarov's side rose to the 9th place in the Eastern Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with 46 points. On November 19, Barys will vie against one of the strongest teams in the West - HC SKA in Saint Petersburg.