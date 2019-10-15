  • kz
    KHL: Barys lost third consecutive match to Admiral

    09:11, 15 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has hosted HC Admiral of Vladivostok in the city of Nur-Sultan within the Kontinental Hockey League, Sports.kz reports.

    The teams have already met twice this season and both times the Russian club won confident victories. The third match was very complicated as the first two periods were left without goals.

    The game went into overtime where Martin Bakos made the victorious goal.

    Barys (Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan) - Admiral (Vladivostok, Russia) 0: 1.

    On October 16 Barys will host Dynamo of Riga.

    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey News
