ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana hockey team "Barys" in the Kontinental Hockey League has lost to Croatian "Medvescak" in Zagreb with a score of 0: 3, according to Sports.kz.

Goals: 1: 0 - 00:11 Jämtin 2: 0 - 29:25 Glumac 3: 0 - 55:58 Mertl