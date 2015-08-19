KHL: Barys not signing Khudyakov, Panshin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey players Maksim Khudyakov and Mikhail Panshin will not play for HC Barys Astana in the upcoming season, Shaiba.kz reports.

Earlier Barys announced that trials will determine whether Khudyakov and Panshin will be selected for the club.

The 28-year-old Khudyakov spent the last season with HC Irtysh based in Pavlodar. He scored 24 points (8+12) in 53 matches of the Kazakhstan regular championship. As for Panshin, the 32-year-old played for HC Saryarka Karaganda. He earned 27 points (12+15) in 42 games.