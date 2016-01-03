KHL: Barys on the verge of reaching KHL playoffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After beating CSKA Moscow 3:4 in the last KHL match of 2015, Barys players will get back into action in Astana tonight, khl.ru reports.

In case Andrei Nazarov's side downs HC Urga at the new ice arena in the Kazakh capital, HC Barys have all the chances to make it into the KHL playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that Barys wrapped up 2015 with three consecutive wins and were ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference. Urga based in Khanty-Mansiysk, on the contrary, finished the year on a sad note suffering two defeats from HC Vityaz and HC Dynamo Moscow.

Tune into KazSport TV channel to watch the game live at 5:30 p.m. Astana time.