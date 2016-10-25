KHL: Barys part ways with tough guy Ryspayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC "Barys" terminated the contract with Kazakhstani defenseman Damir Ryspayev, Kazinform has learnt from khl.ru.

This August the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) issued a lifetime ban for Ryspayev after the incident that occurred during the match against Kunlun Red Star of Beijing. Recalled that Ryspayev punched Kunlun Red Star center Tomas Marcinko and injured him badly.



Last season Ryspayev racked up 111 penalty minutes in 16 matches.



Meanwhile, Russia's Championat.com announced the voting for the best tough guy in the KHL history. Damir Ryspayev is one of the nominees.