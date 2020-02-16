  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KHL: Barys players extend winning streak to 6 games

    09:37, 16 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys stunned HC Sochi in a home match 3:2 extending their winning streak to six games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After five wins in a row, Barys were considered the favorites of the match, however, the game proved to be quite challenging for Andrei Skabelka’s side.

    The Nur-Sultan-based club managed to snatch the initiative in the last period of the match and defeat the visiting team. Next Barys will host HC Sibir on February 18.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!