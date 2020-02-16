KHL: Barys players extend winning streak to 6 games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys stunned HC Sochi in a home match 3:2 extending their winning streak to six games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After five wins in a row, Barys were considered the favorites of the match, however, the game proved to be quite challenging for Andrei Skabelka’s side.

The Nur-Sultan-based club managed to snatch the initiative in the last period of the match and defeat the visiting team. Next Barys will host HC Sibir on February 18.