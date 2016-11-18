KHL: Barys pull out close win over Severstal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys gritted out a 4:3 victory in a regular match of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) against HC Severstal in Cherepovets, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Nigel Dawes, Roman Starchenko, Martin St. Pier and Brandon Bochenski scored for Barys to upset the hosts.



Thus, Barys redeemed themselves after the 9:0 defeat, the biggest in the club's history, from HC SKA in Saint Petersburg. The Astana-based club is currently placed 8th in the KHL Eastern Conference with 42 points.



Tomorrow Barys players will face off with HC CSKA Moscow.